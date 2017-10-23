Transcript for Sen. John McCain gives daughter Meghan McCain a special birthday gift

today's birthday you brought a special gift for your favorite child Meghan. Don't say I'm the favorite. I added that for you. Thank you. It happens to be a picture of Meghan and her old man. Oh, this is -- we hiked in is he do in a. We were all in -- I'm sorry. It's really special. On the top of the mountain. I love you so much. Can we point out John McCain is wearing a dew rag. I'm just saying. I'm just saying. He's wearing a dew rag y'all. I like it. It's a sun protective hat that we make so much fun of. As you should. If I dare go outside without sunscreen it's the end of the world. You're pale. There's no getting around that. You're really pale. Listen to the old geezer my friends melanoma is a disease. You have got to stay out of the sun. You have to put that spf on. And that great hat. I love it Meghan. I don't know if I would go with great hat. Meghan, what is the greatest lesson you learned from your dad. You tell us so much about him. That contractor matters and that believing in something other than yourself is really important. That America has alws been great. It's always going to be great. I'm the luckiest person in the entire world. We are such a family filled with blessings and we have such a bond and such a love. I'm so grateful for that. A lot of people don't have that with their parents. Okay. Will you allow an old man just to say -- Yes. I thank you for being here. I thank you for being Americans. I thank you for standing up for the things that we believe in. There are people all over the world that are watching this program that are inspired by our desire for freedom of speech and all the good things America is all about. We are still as Ronald Reagan used to say a shining city on the hill. Thank you. Senator McCain, stick around.

