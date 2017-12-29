Transcript for Sept. 8, 1983: Dyan Cannon talks about producing and directing

Your producing and directing one of you that how is acting challenging or son or. Challenger fun anymore for the most part. Acting doesn't really do it for him all right directing I understand you've turned down some. Teaching assistant director yes I have no excuse me a lot of chances laugh maybe eight or nine feature found I would if you want to direct that much would you turn down that many opportunities. A well as a matter fact act until this last year I haven't really wanted to two different them luncheon and the and the things they handed me weren't really right. There wasn't enough time involved. But the subject matter wasn't right relationships I like relationships and I affairs at the high. Put on the other hand I mean will never be really right. I will always be worked out that I'll bring to it changes conference here what do you wanna put on the screen and what do you want us to. To take away from the script is clearly you're serious about this has not like oh gosh I wanna direct sense things going on there that you want us to take away from street when his. It's not I want anything taken away from the screen it is just that I personally. Can't lend myself to films of a violent nature. Our films that are horror films are films that scare in front a lot of people like those. I count I can't I love comedy not left some thinking of hope. That explore the human condition and show us. Maybe elitist and a garden path the cellist Selena out of that path and I don't like film's lead is down that path and leave it there is still in it. Owners of other people around if you talk to about the so there others weren't positioned to provide money. And the you know the wherewithal to do that kind of moving. I think some. I'm involved now and in a movie. That direction from them someone wanted to rent I wasn't a talk about it this morning but I find myself and I couldn't. A film called four letter words. We have partial financing on now an independent feature them that it deals with high school teenage kids and comedy it's comedy it's light. But it also has some substance to him. So I think there are people around wanna see those films that will contribute to the makings them.

