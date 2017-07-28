Sept. 26, 2012: JK Rowling reflects on the Harry Potter books

Rowling explains how the books have lifted her in both her professional and personal worlds.
1:02 | 07/28/17

Comments
Transcript for Sept. 26, 2012: JK Rowling reflects on the Harry Potter books
What observers then that it JK Rowling wrote a lawnmower Manuel it would sell two million copies. Is that comfort in rural knowing not well. I think is fed common you know what just being realistic is fat content might worry wants to happen finished Harry I wouldn't. How would I know that I was being puppets for the right reasons to get the money parent hopes that gave me back self respect. Harry gave me a joke to do the kind of more than anything else I mean I'd always written. But not getting paid to do it now it became my profession I think I can 2000 to me I remember thinking this wouldn't happen again we'll never happened and such as. And so won't stop this and I'm to feel free to write what I want to lines I feel that guy. My contract with the funds tied to that but my seven books and I left and that some complaining box. Harry stop.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

