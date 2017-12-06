Transcript for Shakespeare play sponsors pull out over Trump controversy

Major companies are dropping their sponsorship of Shakespeare in the parts Julius Caesar. After the lead character was dressed like president trop. Delta Airlines the Bank of America are no longer backing the free Central Park performance and it that trump look alike is knifed to death. In the plays famous assassinations seen the public created theater has said that the production which runs through June 18 in no way. Advocates violence toward anyone. The Bank of America says it's intended to provoke and offend and delta says it crosses the line on standards of good taste.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.