Shakespeare play sponsors pull out over Trump controversy

A Central Park staging of 'Julius Caesar' shows the killing of the Roman politician, who appears to be dressed like Donald Trump.
0:36 | 06/12/17

Major companies are dropping their sponsorship of Shakespeare in the parts Julius Caesar. After the lead character was dressed like president trop. Delta Airlines the Bank of America are no longer backing the free Central Park performance and it that trump look alike is knifed to death. In the plays famous assassinations seen the public created theater has said that the production which runs through June 18 in no way. Advocates violence toward anyone. The Bank of America says it's intended to provoke and offend and delta says it crosses the line on standards of good taste.

