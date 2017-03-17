Transcript for Sharing with the stars

The big. He Jacqueline. An awful lot of blood in this. That this represents Erica Kane right. Percent. And plus and you know like the more likely that let map but more likely. Look at it and it. I don't think. Well get it yet who it more likely. Wheeler was again. I can certainly echo. I have yeah. And any. Good morning spent. We'll check. Hello won't. Let you know. Yeah. Which would have used more likely to cook a home cooked meal. Oh. Yeah. And. Or. If you and it happens which is okay Sherry. Oh. Cutting. And that. You have a lot about. They got them I have life. Again today who has more movies like horseshoes. All its problems really need right. Would you eat it. I just add on that web nothing else. The. And that's exactly Egypt them and give me. Six plans. I got that you. With little likely will update during her. Profit. Majority. No. And I. He. Indeed. I popular nightclubs and IP. He. It. Enough. And I. Me. He. Who is more likely that worked. Now. Recently. In. And. Or. Well I hope. Up I'll bet. No I'm. Do you ever videos. Yeah. I guess. And how much revenue. Nissan and that. With which. He'd. Okay 6 in the morning here in LA yeah no morning. Who is more of them morning. Well the well crop. A don't. Teach. And I. The others apparently. An overnight. What kind Ewing. They are today. Don't know why. And. It. You'd let me closed up next on your yet. We've solved the you know I'll let us. And acts. It demanded that the yeah. I. I'm Eric flat where's my. If you do you are you getting your fill. All. Everybody makes it look at it like that you've elected he would start Monday night that Aaron out of I'd think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.