Transcript for Shaun White says battling back from facial injury has been 'an amazing journey'

All right so well. How you feel it. I feel great you know thanks for having me here it's it's been such amazing. I guess journey to get through qualifying and finally here in my spot and then to be uses on me and so happy. Pretty significant accident and needs and you. Just your days. I don't know the official count but it's there it's has like sixteen teams sixty degrees more than six yeah it's. It was a pretty rough. I think he goes we and in it was such a bummer because. I was having their best day. I was crushing practice things were great. And just one low messed up in the room I'm I'm being helicoptered to the hospital and you know that was it does at the end. A tough thing to overcome. And then you know un there I am standing at the third Olympic qualifier dropped have this amazing run in. Get a perfect score when the contest and I lock up my spot on the team's that was big for me the true of comeback story of this season you know. Yes I mean it was a wild experience in and honestly as the most visually jarring sort of injury I've I've had a broken bonus and I let me tell you visually see to that bound. You know this was like you can't your face avoided I'm looking in in the years ago and recognize this person and and then to overcome that fear you know you haven't snowing my entire career but. I guess that the decisions had to be made where. More along the lines you know looking in the Mir at my face and what did happen to means 62 stitches. And I'm so they're gonna pay if I'd go ride again that means that I'm I'm. I'm willing to let this happen to myself again he's. It's competing as bluntly as well it's like you know you're stepping out there and I have to make this decision because it could happen or this could happen. You know it's a very kind of tough spot to being you know because of time myself on the be flying out of Compton all these things and you step out there knowing the dangers and it's it's intimidating but. But yeah that's what it's all about that overcoming those fuses odds and and no honestly it set out to achieve this goal and you know that's that you hung that has to Litton and in nearly I get my my chance of the big titles. Analysts yes Susan G four. Means Josh can I report. Earth. View of a do over I think you're getting we there yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.