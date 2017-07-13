Transcript for Shia LaBeouf's recent public drunkenness arrest caught on video

An American. Month you've got. Me. There. Big and I mean you know we. I'm not I'm not one. I'll give you. Look at these. Red light. And it. I. But the rate. No cost Hitler and you arrest and you don't. Cameras everywhere you don't meet and billionaire lawyers did you know what did do we. Meant it would ever end. Hi. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.