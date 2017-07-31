-
Now Playing: 'Live From the Couch' with country artist Kerri Leigh and guitarist Craig Wilson
-
Now Playing: HBO CEO reveals 'disruptive' hack
-
Now Playing: Songwriter Dan Wilson on the success of 'Closing Time'
-
Now Playing: Songwriter Dan Wilson on working with Adele and the Dixie Chicks
-
Now Playing: Singer Dan Wilson talks new album, 'Re-Covered'
-
Now Playing: Sam Shepard dies at 73 after battling ALS
-
Now Playing: MTV is bringing back its iconic show 'TRL'
-
Now Playing: Supernatural thriller 'The Rook' to be part of 2018 lineup on Starz
-
Now Playing: Matthew McConaughey reveals biblical inspiration for son Levi's name
-
Now Playing: Molly Shannon talks being a 'silly' mom, new movie
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes as Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay confronts her rejected suitors
-
Now Playing: Dr. Luke subpoenas Lady Gaga in defamation suit against Kesha
-
Now Playing: Jury selection begins in Teamster 'Top Chef' trial
-
Now Playing: Girl asks police officer to check new home for monsters
-
Now Playing: Maks and Peta's baby gets dancing lessons from Uncle Val
-
Now Playing: 'Wonder Woman' could become the first comic book project nominated for best picture
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Justin Bieber cancels tour
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'Despacito' tops Spotify streams
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Justin Bieber rumored to reconnect with the Lord
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'Insecure,' 'Girls Trip' and 'The Big Sick' show value of diversity