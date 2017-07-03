Transcript for Singer and songwriter Judith Owen talks music style, family and performing

Our. I mean there's so much sold. In the song something's. You know so much. What inspires you what music what kind of music of but the past has inspired you. Three. Especially easy for me this and he because. About Islam Jihad and it reading is the house I grew up. Look I grew up in hearing classical music and be at the opera house every other weekend pushing. And the whole company of senior defense witness Wilson's steeped in customs and straying. Back in house. They would be an incredible array of trance blues. Gospel. IE literally. Fell in love with Steve Wanda from day one mean I had seen you on that was it me. Two people coming to Florida my mother was huge. Frank Sinatra Ella FitzGerald united great American songbook so hugely important to me especially. She said. Staff stand Stan grant. And let it just can't allow a lot of ask these. That he. That music in the house. Acting community especially gently says what's that and having lines. But it was Steve London and in Aretha Franklin. Just. Isn't as they will perhaps I think in the beans and calm place as he was fishing in European Union and it's something to behold. And and then. And then in the current would be. Just Saturn count can gently with her. And an and it and it goes on and the gigantic eleven music you know it's. So this is relieved use. All of local business it's and then and then they would also be on the depressing world but music. As well. Ticket I think in any idea of him that in its next when he ultimately it's settled. If that's what it comes from Meena is the point that the principle thing that's thing I have Russel Wallace. Is it's the it's the winged teal half. Emotions it's. I am. And very very serious test that's enough but the very kind of buys its own. And yet had a deep enough of life people that together and and again to me when people easily copied. You. My stuff. This place is that all of these things. I'm just. Together. He's. Chosen because to me during in the environment in the world. None of this music with slightly. I'd never felt like it was anything was different for me it was just the cabin that was of it and it's. If I was joyful I want to be cheated out right need it's something that to my spirits on instincts in stimulant and everything. If I would cry my hometown on instinct to confide in and he said who. If you know. It at all Italy soaring and those emotions yes and it is then. I think all. Abbas and not just of musicians I don't know anyone who doesn't have a son track of their life. He doesn't know what they would when they were doing to sit zones well it you know his children with institute things that match in their lives are important to them. That's why films. Star packed with music they wouldn't be anywhere close to what they if it wasn't full effects that thing is I I believe it's just in on the and then. It's such I was just watching the new Beauty and the Beast that's coming out. And that's soundtrack has is just amazing you know what's funny is it's in so many ways these songs that you here as children. And I was crying because I'm thinking about my mother thinking about her sending me you know going with me that. To attempt to watch that in recent years ago so that emotion you write so much of our lives have visa. So true and and it's this it's in you it's like dissent in a memory sat deep. Now that you know we eats its announcement and it and is very few of the things sometimes smells to me and sometimes who have factory food does it W. Songs music. Elect as he could just trigger I mean that's what people and it's beautiful to see it's beautiful to see. That. This might that's to me is my job was secure in their list than you would get permission to feel cassettes what music did for me. Gives you for me it's all right to cry me. It's all right to dumps around the room like an idiot you know in a resort to screen it will be along in your cars you're listening to something and you know it. It's McCain and his music so like I just think it's a profound thing Sydney has been my life and is being. It my best friend. Throughout my life is looking for. It's shape. It's definitely the thing that sounds like it and and it. You know it's it's a thing of sharing and and do. Oh. For me anyway. It's about kind of sharing with us and and seen combat in man laughs. Sequencing to people. Because. You can feel yet you can immediate response soar so it's not this thing at times. Communities right he. So what's next well speaking of being out right in line performance on about two still. This. As unit. To get back benefit. Brian ferry captains Bryan Ferry here Roxy Music thing. And we we've already been. In upper she's too he couple years ago I mean for him UK. And I covet its bluff covering songs because they love making. Making in my hand making him a city different ten among heads and making making it sound like and Jameson was the best it's we have to talk about it's amazing. Making some dissent apps that use his life. But every every night TV shows in Europe as it's it's done in the market leaning back in a hotel room and it's like. The anti climax of all time is what it is like when you're just in quick Don about. And I obesity is thinking this is incredible this is amazing I'm having everything I went in my life it's it's happening its equivalent same time. I miss my husband I missed my and I mean I missed might do. And it's that same way. Hearing him sing this election must have them and in return Sterling Heights. A note about famous reminds. But for me. It's about the fact without the people you know. In your life and Christine. None of these ties mean quite as much. In civilian lives and much. It's. Nothing relief you know it's nothing more than this and so. This is one and covering. The song and actually recording in history of all things. It'll infection couldn't sing and Newington and and a quarter this. In his studio at his penis is something incredibly doubly sweet. Wonderful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.