-
Now Playing: Barack Obama and George W. Bush make rare public appearances
-
Now Playing: Obama kicks off leadership summit
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige on 'SNL' impersonation of her, 'Mudbound' and more
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish makes history as 1st black female comic to host 'SNL'
-
Now Playing: 'SNL' sings, "Come Back, Barack!"
-
Now Playing: Kiefer Sutherland talks Whoopi Goldberg's speech for his father, 'Designated Survivor'
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks: 'You are a lucky person' to sit at Trisha Yearwood's Thanksgiving table
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks gushes over latest Denzel Washington movie
-
Now Playing: Tony Robbins on how to be mindful this Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up about his retirement
-
Now Playing: The best moments from the 2017 American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: The best fashion on the AMAs red carpet
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Tambor can't see return to 'Transparent'
-
Now Playing: Diana Ross, Pink steal the show at the 2017 AMAs
-
Now Playing: Entertainment Weekly features 4 collector covers of 'The Last Jedi' from its magazines
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of the 2017 American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's fairy-tale wedding
-
Now Playing: Actor Ray Fisher on how he prepared for Justice League role
-
Now Playing: Actor Ray Fisher on acting career and landing a role in 'Justice League'
-
Now Playing: Charlie Puth performs 'Attention' on 'GMA'