Transcript for The songwriters behind 'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'La La Land' on how they tell stories

Hi everybody I'm Peter Travers welcome to popcorn we we tell you what is popping in the culture and my guest today. Basically they've have Academy Award already you know for about. Now they're heading toward the Tony Awards which if I have anything to say they'll have those so they're just. I don't know the name and pass it can haul. Now office people who or musical theater musical movies musical everything. It's just great I'm delighted and you've both only thirteen fort as fast so it's it's just great that it's gone it. So welcome back to you here ahead here and yet so how did this happen. I'm gonna start would how did it happen that you two. And he said. This happened yes hello it is I mean we've now got together. At the University of Michigan which is where we went to college and we met on the first day of freshman orientation. And we we're in the musical theater program here they are to be actors to be you know song and dance man. And we quickly bonded because we were not very good song advancement particularly not good dance and all are well I'll take we insist on dancing on the show has. I hope you ready we are not the only. We were we we were both terrible ballet dancers and so in our ballet class we rewrote the two worst guys in the class and so that sort of we know when you're in that sort of experience like. You know basic training for musical theater and you're flunking terribly sort of bonds you together that way so that's right it's so it's still waving through. We okay. That is. That's against. The world is exactly exactly so we easily became friends and and and and and state Franzen was started writing a little bit on the side with just for fun in practice rooms at a college and then. Our sophomore year we got. Cast in the school show here's that excited because that was going to be a big moment where we would you be coming to our own as actors and highly yes that was the plan. And then we we got cast in two terrible roles in our school shows the angels I was bench is cast as man with. Cameron and we camera was the name of all I had forgotten that well I think a lot of people's. Lives with and yeah. Mom dad I was like a coroner. I flashback. Like the Nowak had a chance moment and I came on stage I think instead like. She was found in the river with the day and something like. One liner. And so we decided to write our own show because we weren't we are frustrated actors basically and so we. Besides the right. A set of songs that became review and that was the first and we wrote together in college sophomore year we collected the other students who hadn't been casting good roles in the school musical on the oral frustrate. To us we had little to add a let's losers group they totally. In fact if nobody wants us but you know just do our own thing Erica. I had seen a Christmas story and you had done a lot of stuff that was. Stanley related tooth a musicals like that James and the guy didn't. Doing this but when you've got to do movie aspect. While Ayala and becomes. This original musical which seems to shock. Universe. And Sobel what exactly. Who writes what who does the music could as the lyrics or do you just like. Does it merge. Well you know it's interesting I mean Malo and was a very different experience for us than them we've had before because you know we ever since we first are to write together back in those thirteen years ago. We have always written music and lyrics as a team and then you know I'm sitting in the piano in Ben just sitting on his laptop and but I have this other Justin and added that it. It got so that was interesting it's and and we got a call from a permanent major about it saying. OK I just sat down when these two guys in LA I feel like I sat down with you guys but to LA version they're these two guys who met in college. They their filmmakers together they're collaborators you know I think your roommates at one point and they are you and and he said literature it was I feel the same age as us you know so. And he said you know. There it's a director and composer they're looking for a leader assessed. I know that's not solely what you guys do but I don't care. You need to be part of this you need to meet these guys you're gonna wanna be doing whatever they're doing is they're brilliant filmmakers and so. We got excited about that and met them in and we're so excited about them once we talked to them in Austin solid vision for the found. And even though. You know we typically write music and lyrics even though this jobless just write lyrics it was it was too exciting to sin not be part of it and it was a it was a great is a different kind of a collaboration for us and. It's really funds that it is when you work with someone else that challenges all yours about how he rests on its articles that we have we we wrote it you know usually we we come up with like a leader Coke and then we. You know will put music on top of that we that's the music was RD riddance that we were. Putting leader until we already the ads posted and the spots in the Scripps said this would be a musical them on I had an art that involved a little bit over the development of it and what was a song. Became a different song or. There was a song and it was along there but me and earth and the prompt would change that the music would say is saying that they now let's make it more about this but and then Ryan came on they influenced a lot of your ratings DL and I think you work with them specifically when this is being recorded because. I think we were more in new York and that was happening morneau and we were working on your enhancement the times. Just. But constantly work ahead. FF so we didn't not everything he's off the streets if you have. But that's we we are oxy huge fans of theirs and if it was a it was awesome getting to work with them. However did we weren't any good evening they had a lot of they have opinion that it was they wish it was like. Momentarily frustrating and scary ultimately rewarding and and the right thing but found they came on there like I don't wanna sing that. That's what I'm that's verify this character would say that are at the hustler and that was great that was a great new sort of voice in the process that he does it also could be in the line. When anybody I'd yeah they're they're really Smart actors and they know it when you work with a really Smart actor like. Elect Ryanair respectively Ammann they are with the CEOs of their character they have to embody them so they know more than anyone else what would be natural for the character to do with the character would say so it's really it's great to have them. Really assess what feels really natural to come out of their own mounds and we have to trust them and obviously we did his their fantastic at their work out well yeah. They didn't trust us we'll get an obviously dean inches Al was like an unbelievable visionary and one of the most. Wondrous. Fantastic collaborations that we've ever well I mean to the movie won the Academy Award as best picture and then did it. And did it was moving. I didn't I basically what technically win but it it was announced that yet so we all thought if somebody went to bed after that that was yeah that they definitely aren't they were playing with an envelope I they just thought it happened it was a crazy great. How did that affect the group of view that was going on because I thought on television it was handled the U. Yeah yeah he was in love you for you know I think that. He was definitely you know was a wild night because they were you know they were moments of obvious celebration and and and you know enthusiasm and then obviously at the end it really you know took the air out of it and and the wind out of everyone sells I think I think I'm you know everyone. Obviously soldier on and you meet handle it with grace but it was. It was a surprising moments and the way it happens. You know I think it'd really sort of a Little League color all of our experiences and it's a good it's a dead I think it was a good moment of reflection and learning because. You know you sort of start to think about. How important these things are and then you see how easily it can go another way or. Think it's yours and then it's not so well I don't know. By we you two after that happened I take. Two I have my envelope that says her one really. Yes sure it reminded me of a breaking and glass at a Jewish wedding where it was like such a sweet thing there's a little bit of something that sour but overall it was such an incredible experience and I don't think you know it is the first movie that we have there been a part of that to get to go to the Academy Awards to share that was unbelievable experience at the same time this is happening in your back in New York. Working on dear Ivan and which I think again is one of the most of regional fascinating. Touching. All kinds of words for what did it to me just really moving but it's about suicide. So whole. I heard did it start with you that you heard a story about. Wilted and before we met each other in college. There were. A few different people and in my high school one particular incident where it. Passed away. And so many kids in my school community including myself really after his death invented a place. In his life where they didn't really earn it they were so so there was sort of like a grief porn element to it where people really want to insert themselves in this tragedy. As a means of coming together and finding a connection and finding community was it a suicide and accidental it do if it's unclear but yet some people thought it was assistants and people didn't. And when we began to discuss this in college you know. Just and I both felt like it had this if it resonated with this sense that we had about nine elevenths you were where people worried but insert themselves in this tragedy. And of course it affected us and of course it was meaningful but. Some people would lie about their you know involvement or lie that they knew family members or have people involved. Sort of like now right now and now it's translated to Lex when a celebrity death of the online outpouring Newton everyone. Sharing understandably but people sharing here's how I knew probably answer this what it in a that there is that. Need to sort of fuel part of this tragedy in sort of have a communal grief and and we wanted to write a show. Initially it was about that and actually initially wanted to write it sort of Thursday. Condemnations of a cynical look. At that and when we when we brought and our collaborators on board of Stephen Levinson. Michael Wright who were both just incredible and associate. What the show became. And we started to write it became clear to us that that wasn't an interest musically with an interest thing and nothing that our hearts leapt out her right to sort of right. You know parity after parity or condom nation after nation and songs look at these horrible. People these in this town this teenager these parents and how they're all trying to be part he wasn't there was no heart that and so. He really looked looked tried to look at it from another point of view which is what put someone. What experience as a person that there in such a place. That when given the opportunity to. They have a little bit and stated they had connections. They didn't have a connection to him because they're not having because they don't have a connection because they're so isolated and so alone what what is it that makes someone. Do that and walk right into that how does at all and would now. But the experience is so ubiquitous that so many people do it so good to see a little bit physical media right were saying because of social media it's it's the area is that once it wasn't there right when he is it then there is it's like I have to express this needy yet I think the public nature of it and the divide between who we. Privately are we publicly ours just amplified it I think even before social media which obviously is amplified it. Everyone feels a sort of a sense of loneliness or sense of not feeling like they're cedar lake there heard or or like. You know people. Care about them ultimately and people have you know moments of that in their lives. So when there is this opportunity you know went I went to school before social media was really a thing in high school and since it's it's made that experience much bigger. But yeah I do as Justin said we wanted to figure out why. People would feel so isolated that they would need to do that and and that that is a very human and real. Thing and instead of wagging a finger at a to try to it to understand why in ourselves we have these reactions and and then and not judge. Towards the end of that show there's a song for mom. So big so small that's heartbreaking about divorce and separation. He's on all subjects that I think a lot of people would say you wanna make a musical. And I know I now and and that's sort of what happened when with the with the first time that we sort of talk to our producer Stacy mend its about this idea. She did sort of already told us. I'm committed to you guys I think you have an interest in boys and I wanna help you develop it I'm I wanna you know commission to show from you or when I want I wanna help support in some way. And you're like okay and then we told this idea and she I think she was sort of like well Ares that I won the sport you so I guess I have to know but. I don't I don't like how is this going to be musical. Again she did though very much push us originally having a show that hasn't -- as that's the seventeen euros you know I think we approach it from a mortar youthful angle and she definitely pushed us to think about. Well it's it's not just about. It's it's not just about young people it's really about an analyst. It's about how families need to kid as much as this kid needs its handling in its about how mom can't see her son and a son can't see his mom. And you know it I think she along with art director Michael Gregg really helped us to get to see both perspectives and make it. I think much much larger of the world and just just a high school story to make it about family and community and connection in this connection. And I think also I think that we're grateful for our shows like ranch has like next in all more fun home shows that. On the surface sound like oh really can musical really be about that are is that what you know are we gonna wanna go sit through a couple hours of hearing people saying about those subjects. And they really think blazed a trail in terms of saying you know it is you can come to musical that's about something that's about contemporary life or about contemporary issues. And though it might not sound like old musical musical. In a bit there's there's there's a rich experience to be had I think they've placed a trio that we're hopefully trying to follow in terms of a show that like you said you hearing you think I don't know is that musical but then hopefully the experience. In both La La land end here than Hanson there aren't endings wouldn't without me giving spoilers are connecting it's a there's no tied up with a pretty ribbon and there's there's a sense of Sar full list as well what the next that he may kids live in both cases. And hopefully with a Evan Hansen in and we do you think that it's it's uplifting in the sense that at the end there's there's definitely hope and possibility in your looking toward bright. Tomorrow. Certainly as opposed to what the alternative could be there's it is a real sense of I think optimism in what the future could be but in general I think you're right I think in we tend to be attracted to stories that are messy. And complicated. And that they there's always a some little kernel of hope and as our that they it but there's something that still has aspirations are messy optimism I guess you might think it makes the. Optimism. Nobody I think it's really think that ending impairment hands and we we will back with a lot with a collaborative how that and does. Does and would everything tied up with the voters and was nothing out of the bow and we sort of felt like we found of a middle ground place where. And did we have some optimism but acknowledging that you know sometimes things get a little broken and sometimes things do hurt and there are wounds but. Only we can move on and hope for the future and that's in power you guys do you feel are you nervous wrecks before war. He that you do yet yeah east into the world yet yet a horrible act would think I borrow I would be looking at last few previews and thing. Why it's slightly hey. It's good that they at a certain point is basically make us leave the theater has just like they did it Arnold it is. Officially barred off that nobody is at a point daily and nightly at a time we can't. We can't keep changing its done its frozen because you know as a writers think you'd always. You know I was I was at the show a few nights ago we can still I would be weakened now but that's the nature pros aren't exactly I think they adhere yeah angles and ever done to. A ban. Point oh. Are right what we end it's the first time on the show I hope not the last we are seeing let me and that song. I don't know if you do wecht. We can duet or what is gonna come that he went at it some haven't adequately. Schwartz should go what's this thing when you could you could do something that lands a La La land with it. Move. When you got. I. And anything we've built yet you that you. Yeah yet to disperse that didn't think you mean the note that in. I don't know I didn't know what I have come about not feeling today at night. Are we out oh is that in and we ever be in mind combo is being and the Leighton. Estrada's being burned nobody in years where twelve are to allow Hamas last lots of people. We mean that Hulu in. Oh. Nanny. Thing is that anybody away. Back at me well. Then I'd eat your. We know what's gonna happen. Suddenly takes ill and you just keep you guys. We're ready to do a merrily we roll on you know reunion whenever whenever anybody's rate that's revived every five. There's there's enough chances there and a pattern. Thank you think yankees who were just great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.