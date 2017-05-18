Soundgarden, Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell dead at 52

More
The acclaimed musician involved with the two seminal bands died late Wednesday.
0:25 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Soundgarden, Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell dead at 52
Rocker Chris Cornell died last night while on tour in Detroit Cornell is best known as a lead singer of sound garden and then later on audio slave. His representative says Cornell step was quote sudden and unexpected. Adding that his family is in shock no word yet on the cause of death. He was just 52 years old he put it just a few hours ago saying how much he was excited to be back in Vegas hotel Arafat cannot detract us tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47482124,"title":"Soundgarden, Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell dead at 52","duration":"0:25","description":"The acclaimed musician involved with the two seminal bands died late Wednesday.","url":"/Entertainment/video/soundgarden-audioslave-frontman-chris-cornell-dead-52-47482124","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.