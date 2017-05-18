Transcript for Soundgarden, Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell dead at 52

Rocker Chris Cornell died last night while on tour in Detroit Cornell is best known as a lead singer of sound garden and then later on audio slave. His representative says Cornell step was quote sudden and unexpected. Adding that his family is in shock no word yet on the cause of death. He was just 52 years old he put it just a few hours ago saying how much he was excited to be back in Vegas hotel Arafat cannot detract us tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.