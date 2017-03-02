Transcript for 'The Space Between Us': Review

This space between us bagels to launch reads one headline today a laminated he'll line that chorus of critics who. It's like this movie. It's already earned one of the lowest scores so far this hero on rotten tomatoes 13%. And that number's bound to go even lower as more people get tricked into seeing mall. As Gary Oldman paying bills playing the mastermind behind Mars mission a character resembling the real Richard Branson who hopes to take passengers into space. The lead astronaut learns she is pregnant on a mission to Mars. Then dies giving birth on the red planet whose son is based in secretly buy the boy from Hugo. Alec teenager. A robot is his only companion his surrogate mom his play by Carla Regina. Race by scientists. In a bubble this is supposed to take place in the future but there's not enough money in the budget to afford really cool stuff and so Gartner has to reach out aren't using technology. Much like we have right now. But I'm. Not going there soon the boys brought to earth so perfectly ordinary teen romance can began save what. In the middle of a side by moving. So yeah. She's the only person in Arizona or. Isn't that there are few sweet moments between them but how can you enjoy those scenes when the premise is just who flashed of the belief. As a lot I could say but I don't want to waste anymore of your time talking about a movie I genuinely hope you will never have to see.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.