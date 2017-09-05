Transcript for Spoiler alert: Unpacking 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' credit scenes

I am Walt Hickey from 530 I'm joined by Michael Rothman from ABC news we are going to have a spoiler. Chat. About the end of guardians of the galaxy that the post credit scene. They are such an essay what I. Not even overdue and it at this point is to just. Litany of post credit contacts and again. You can not get more spoiler than this idiot not in the film player to us which over one of the cute animal streams that a with a rougher right now yes media white house press conference in ever now but either way. This is not Austria for you if you've not caught filming it but he have caught the film. Man lot of stuff to talk about here. So much so much for James gun just went we've seen with the most it seem so far two or three. In the arts marvel films topped the actives gun went crazy we're. Five it's at so let's have a look in order of these important pieces of the moment we can look at. Katic these two ones that cannot that are not super sports viewer want it lower still roll the dice. And knots in the fills your last chance your last chance to bail so one of them again. Crackle ugly song yes that's rather than he's messing around with the auggies arrow and any sheets Dave that's used in the chest. So. I guess the impact around this is a big spoiler so please vehicle with the way. Crackle has gone views stand the new that we see in the one that's will get two and a second that's more closer to the regionally on youth and because. Young due to is Yang sari he saved Peter quote life at the end of the movie. Rob it will take that we're back. And so he is just playing around that having fun with it and he shoots. Port tracks national there is taxes fundamentally durable individual it's fun scene played for comedy not to many issues. So next scene again big leaguer has been Ellis an actual. What do but are the best creditors sequences and others in an in either. Marvel movie or it. Nonetheless so this takes place almost immediately after the first guarding my understanding. And over the course of the credits we you can see timed pass right reasonably aging going on and it's it's a little seen. With and little or it's ridiculous it's it's honest it's is insulting upkeep that is by the late perfect opportunity. ABC news over the Walt is becoming was also on mark Marvel Entertainment so. Justice the end in the interest of full disclosure so back to the adorable hasn't been eager ugly gets three of the teenagers and in knee in the Eagles or baiting. The toddler in this film from the majority the film and in the postscript seized by that a couple. On how how fast as the group grow spirits live off of trees and water and that's they might mean there's one group like either way. They are able to grow over time and accelerated at its sensitive teenager he's he's the Braude teenager and Chris Pratt has taken on a a rather I guess that's partly figured this point. And that his or was a mess there's vines everywhere he's basically years your typical. Annoyed teenager he called. And I'm more me is Chris Pratt now so our lord understands the group language. Sandy so. Rock has been the only one that's been ought to understand and now they're all picking it up so. He's sitting there playing a video there was the playing a video game or something something of a pocket Nintendo DS whatever and that. A sort saying I agree because I'm not boring your board and they go back and forth and it's a it's another fun. Can the throw it seemed had physical character nets I think it's a little bit Elizabeth called excellent elect evil in it expects. Where Lucas actually becoming fluent talking with a two ways of species you using to me area physical as interesting when with a tie it. There's out empire parallels there which relocated to hear bore you with but yes it's it's really well done Indians on opposite fan the Star Wars trilogy. Now we're gonna get it that heavy references to books and the first woman Iowa talk about is the old guy Stuart expert on this. Overstating the case is that silly in the guarding the galaxy were recently from late sixties. And essentially they were character that is a look into old mark the cosmic marble there the way that they can approach the universe. Tell stories outside of earth to a story that's at a New York City. They're great chance referred to cancer is all the beavers willing Kirby got interested Decker be one of the greats an interest in writing big multi ever. So these characters come around day and you have young who we've known and that you have a bunch of other characters you Ehrlich went seven yet. Extra bit this backstroke who is not in this but you have a bunch of characters and a built around. You know this first guardian notes to. Which which you were wondering about as one of the characters the Stallone Chris says that we saw Stallone earlier in Iraq very little with the on do. Andy on Xeon you musket right now. Lawless in is she able gap in this. Rug in the bluish hands. We added the original guardians were not the guards you see in and know and love now anywhere peppered throughout the movie and you're saying at the and they they kind of a symbol on this this third. Postcards to your bankruptcy or whatever it's it's interesting in the sense that it is a it's at their best to joke like it could just be a one off reference we'll never see her lower play great leave that's a great and that just let alone needs more movies that's that's what American is also one of the voices of the X 23 wasn't Miley Cyrus. Edit yes those now one of the voices. I don't of the characters to match to the pitcher. But she did one that Stallone was one of the on new wasn't there because the explained that yen view has since perished. But he's also in the original guardians NC get a nice little like. Andy you put it best when he said it was always stealing material and as we gonna nod to the the original guardians its. Citing so again you have this kind of nice little called act with a group of friends. Now I want to get to one that and as the more you developments. Tune. It's it to the whole marvel universe of descended phantom. And it's Stanley's cameo both in the film. As well as Stanley's performance in the in the a post credits. And essentially he's a watcher or watcher informant and this is busily has been talked around for quite awhile. The idea is they get Walker's third every single fill in the marvel cinematic universe. And even in not the marvel cinematic universe in the X-Men movies and all this kind of stuff. This guy shows. He's delivering a patent saying hey he's he's in a library listen to you and he's there he's he's he is a fake Hugh Hefner and they're protesting or Iron Man movies. Yeah he's he's everywhere he's. He's of war vets in a civil trial that he's again he's one of the guys who's really responsible for building campus rolled in a very very major way. Add in the comic books and they wanted to way to bring amenities at these fantastic cameos all throughout the marvel universe and development kind of wondering how do we make this internally consistent. Islets into last year down this Stanley is sometimes Canada Stanley's and then he's credited is individuals and they like that. In this film he's credited as watcher informant yet in this kind of build an ark it further at the Staley of all people inside the marble cinematic universe in the sense that like. Now he's actually been on the job director is it yanks character so the Eddy who's who of the one. So we see so yes so that to set the scene we see stand with a little bubble oversight that he's in states. Smith and another post credit scene. And he's speaking to the watch is in the watchers essentially are these. Overgrown. Baby lay looking. Creatures that essentially just watch they have an amazing job they watch heroes. Just do their thing and they're always around they don't interfere I think their their Demi gods but they just donor fear. And essentially Stanley is basically the guy Eden and tackles information throughout. The entire marvel cinematic universe the main. So the watchers are again this this age group. The are immensely powerful but they do not they don't play the game they don't fight people if you regular watcher and then the apocalypse on unruh they would just kind of hand keep. I just live a description also may look like a big baby there are very like small body. Huge head bald very pale they look like a big media not just making fun of them that's what they look like yet it looked pretty ridiculous it was one of the more inspired to assess the success. Ideally so what's held a lot here's a guy ends out of the men. Was introduced the fantastic four I believe. In the sixties and eighties is the Fella who who watches what goes on earth. Reports back to everyone else keeps an as well diary and moves on with the states that the implication here is either that. Standley in the moral cinematic universe is it to other watcher which is. Literally of Redick comment made real and I feel like let's be a hundred abort I will say I love this because if you are a fan of marvel movies if you are phantom game Borough owns if you are fan the Walking Dead if you are fan of all these stand Theres that are out there. There are some. In me is the A meeting and theories and I won't name names and sometimes the Panthers are better than what actually happens. There there's usually see in the usually happen. Just before movies though before say. Avengers they're going to be all these kinds of scenarios that people say I saw this and people go through frame by frame Billy this is going to be that's that is going to be that. And it's just great that James Gunn who is a fan of self. Took it upon himself to elevate this and make this a real thing. So let's not let's not not this could have in the plan. We don't really yet how it's exciting it's a fumble call back again you're just joining us this is the most loyally agree possible ways on them regarding the galaxy note. But we are now get you one quick break away this this one it welcomed the skate spoiler spoiler broke. Let's get them. Yeah it's from the middle of the the current scenes. It we get I Asia news again is the primary it will I would next the second Agnes L. And she's a group of soccer and basically they are people who genetically create. New members of their race. And perfect the correct term they they're striving for action let's Ethan Allen in ever now. And so over the course of this film airing in antagonizing this ragtag group of guardians of a galaxy of sorts and or is it rocket antagonize them. It's who started it is of no question that. They. They're tracked everyone down and in the end she makes a reference to one of the most interesting. It's. Even though a marvel universe and you are huge fan of the book that he is essential to. What the heck is an Adam while Adam warlock so we talked about this week they'll probably about two weeks ago and we saw the postcard scene. I'm going to make amends your honor percent right if one in reading and simply disagreed on disagreed on this because I was what is an out of oil out of warlock. First made his ways in the early sixties and the fantastic four books actually he is. And he actually is essentially what I each is in here he came first he was just call him. And he is created by scientists to be the most perfect beaten there they wanted to control hand. He's in his really is a need classics early sixties fantastic or book. It's sixties he had issues with this well undermine the sixty real weird would react to these 33 crazy scientist that created any he he's he's generated any coup. And so. The thing who is obviously Ben Graham from that that's it for his girlfriend at least a masters and he helping out with the name. Goes to help him he's actually essentially. He's a baby's not really he's he's created she helps them break for if his cocoon to make a long story short. And he so powerful that they're worried that that they can't control him he will just recapping now fast for about thirty years to. Something here to see a lot of next year infinity war was actually thinning gauntlet in the books but will be the plot of infinity war in the movies. He is the only guy to handle or beaten it's a go toe to toe with big daddy pants because he is essentially perfect and he is also mentally perfect. Being that he fluctuates but in between good and evil because it's almost like a Darth Vader or Luke his powers so great it's hard to contain him. And you'll see that within us. If you read that the infinity war books and let it out that. Meant he look are crazy he actually goes mad at some point in the books along his his his line because as low as eighty thing I've ever seen and it mile. Flowing hair I mean he's beautiful weather and lethal. Be honored L one but yes of that that's basically at a more lucky so strong and so powerful. He has a run in with with the in the gulf which is the the the handle with the stones. But never about C in the fourth and so. He is on par with Dan house essentially. We talked but that's after words here and you're right. Aside how right it you're an article is that right what did you suggest that was wrong then I under I thought they were set up I thought they had enough time to set this up and to be. Potentially the savior or some kind of cog in the wheel for an and you penny war makes total sense is that you have these books that have been that you of these so resentment in the works for years. It's going to be the city or in the in the next avengers films this is the central character from the affinity war makes sense L conclusion to draw. But get a gram heart are correct but essentially. I think he's do they haven't I don't know how they're going to tackle Vance again and thus is. Basically an invincible dandy guide. And if that when he does get the call them with a five or six down. He's unstoppable. In the books he only has stopped because he gives up the gauntlet I think he's Noble's board looked silver surfer has to swipe on in there and he's again another one of those units of the power as it gets at some point you have to get revenge on her father for torturing and it's it's it long thing but. Warlock essentially is the guy who is his equal. I thought it would be for any war you are right I think it's most likely looks like art and gardens three guardians for it does that this is there's here's the thing is coming after. The affinity switch is faced it. And what comes next basis when they had to sort of rumor I will see this. That would fit viewers out next year. Now Zoe Saldana who plays the more you can see her in and that the picture behind you. She did an interview recently and she may have slipped up because she was talking about the infinity ward C Berkeley with cold war one and two. She said infinity gauntlet now they switched the Syrians and maybe that's when warlock comes he's a big part of any gauntlet. Who knows that's very interesting that could be yet. The writers at marvel cinematic universe could be. Watching this right now I'm sure there watches they're hiding their scripts right now. But yet we'll say we'll say it's exciting. Yet again it's. Very cool art at the very least shows these are these post credit scenes as a whole to show how much love. James got a folks there have have heard this elements of of marveling at the corner of the marvel universe is that it submitted there are some of the more fun ones from the previous guards in Nazi. It's just it was a Nestle not a lot of cool things and hate maybe a little bit and not to something coming. Anyway thank you so much for tuning into our extremely spoiler chat I was joined by get Michael Rothman from ABC news. And I am all taking from five to 88 thank you for watching very ABC digital.

