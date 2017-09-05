-
Now Playing: Preview of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
-
Now Playing: Zoe Saldana on her 'fangirl' moment on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' set
-
Now Playing: Spoiler alert: Unpacking 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' credit scenes
-
Now Playing: Famous baby photographer shares new coffee table book
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' announces 2017 Summer Concert Series lineup
-
Now Playing: Debating the latest doughnut trends
-
Now Playing: Chef Marc Forgoine shares his summer block party recipes
-
Now Playing: Dierks Bentley could perform at your block party with 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Mayim Bialik opens up about her new book 'Girling Up'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' 2017 Summer Concert Series lineup announced
-
Now Playing: Darby Stanchfield speaks out about 'Scandal' and her new projects
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel returns to TV with health care message
-
Now Playing: Bonner Bolton, Sharna Burgess speak out after 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' joins ABC lineup for 2017
-
Now Playing: Ashley Graham gets 'very candid' in new book about fat-shaming she faced growing up
-
Now Playing: Richard Simmons files lawsuit against tabloids
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' returns to TV
-
Now Playing: 'DWTS' 24 recap: Normani Kordei continues to shine
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel defends his emotional call for children's health care coverage in return to TV
-
Now Playing: Washington ballet to premiere JFK-inspired space show