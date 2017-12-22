Transcript for Sportscaster Dick Enberg dead at 82

We've learned overnight that legendary sportscaster Dick amber has died he's perhaps best known and remembered for his years calling. NFL games like this classic in 1986. Perfect. Football weather and as AFC east matchup Miami and the jets hello everyone that Denver would. Illinois and welcome to East Rutherford, New Jersey. Yes most of members nearly six year career in the Booth spent with NBC during that time he covered just about every major sport. His signature line after a great player was holed lie. There you got. I after years ago he spoke to an interviewer about the legacy he leaves behind. How he would be remembered. That I was the fan in the stands with you that I said next to human and we're couple pals just going over the hitters in talk about the game and that you feel comfortable that view. That I never interfere I would like to hope that people feel I didn't interfere with the game. You help the game in a lot of ways I Hamburg 113 sports Emmys he has six kids. He died of an apparent heart attack he was 82.

