-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' speed dating reaches capacity as fans search for love
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': 1st trailer drops at Star Wars Celebration
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' cosplay makes you infinitely cooler, from a certain point of view
-
Now Playing: Name of April the Giraffe's baby revealed on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Chris Pratt confesses his love for 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2' co-star Kurt Russell
-
Now Playing: Charlie Hunnam gets surprised by 'King Arthur' director Guy Ritchie
-
Now Playing: Ryan Seacrest announced as new 'Live' co-host alongside Kelly Ripa
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' wins 'Outstanding Morning Program' Emmy
-
Now Playing: Anna Wintour and Gwyneth Paltrow join forces for 'Goop' magazine
-
Now Playing: Shannen Doherty reveals her breast cancer is in remission
-
Now Playing: Princess Charlotte photo to mark her 2nd birthday
-
Now Playing: Fyre Festival co-founder speaks out: Took a 'big risk' and failed
-
Now Playing: Will Ferrell returns as Bush for 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'
-
Now Playing: Hackers hold new episodes and other data from hit Netflix show, 'Orange is the New Black'
-
Now Playing: The Chainsmokers surprise students at Chicago prom
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears makes history at the Radio Disney Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Hackers reportedly leak new episodes of 'Orange is the New Black'
-
Now Playing: Flash floods hit parts of Midwest
-
Now Playing: Ja Rule's Fyre music festival billed as luxe turns into 'chaos'
-
Now Playing: Harry Styles announces a world tour for 'Sign of the Times' album