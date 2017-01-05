'Star Wars' cosplay makes you infinitely cooler, from a certain point of view

ABC News' Clayton Sandell dresses up as Kylo Ren at "Star Wars" Celebration in Orlando.
1:48 | 05/01/17

Transcript for 'Star Wars' cosplay makes you infinitely cooler, from a certain point of view
All right so the idea is we're gonna walk from point a to point B just. Regular Clayton and my street clothes here and see how long it takes me some of the start stopwatch here. It's about a minute to do that. Now we're gonna do it as I low rent. Friend hostage on uncle aunt and is nine. And not machines yes out years suspenders. At. It. I'll be acting out now the Latin everything. Do you feel the dark side already. Okay known again. Now we're getting this same walk but this time we're gonna do it has. I've ruled. Home. The law. I fight remember. I'm. I'm. Given her some wind. This time is Carlo ran almost five minutes down I'm like four times cooler wearing a panel and like Clinton.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

