Superman is missing in the 'Justice League' trailer

More
After the full "Justice League" trailer dropped on Saturday, many fans had one major question: "Where is Superman?"
1:05 | 03/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Superman is missing in the 'Justice League' trailer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46406314,"title":"Superman is missing in the 'Justice League' trailer","duration":"1:05","description":"After the full \"Justice League\" trailer dropped on Saturday, many fans had one major question: \"Where is Superman?\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/superman-missing-justice-league-trailer-46406314","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.