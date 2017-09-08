Taylor Swift fans stand in line to see star in court

More
ABC News' Clayton Sandell speaks with Swifties who came out to support the singer during groping trial.
11:03 | 08/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Taylor Swift fans stand in line to see star in court

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49113597,"title":"Taylor Swift fans stand in line to see star in court ","duration":"11:03","description":"ABC News' Clayton Sandell speaks with Swifties who came out to support the singer during groping trial.","url":"/Entertainment/video/taylor-swift-fans-stand-line-star-court-49113597","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.