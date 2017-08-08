Taylor Swift trial over alleged DJ groping incident begins

Fourteen potential jurors were selected on Monday in Denver for the civil suit between Taylor Swift and a former radio DJ stemming from a 2013 incident in which the pop singer alleges she was groped by the host.
0:48 | 08/08/17

Transcript for Taylor Swift trial over alleged DJ groping incident begins

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

