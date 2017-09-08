Transcript for Taylor Swift's mother: Former DJ 'sexually assaulted' my daughter

The former radio DG suing Taylor Swift back on the stand. David Mueller denying allegations that he groped the pop star in 2013 during a backstage photo op in Denver. Swift says this picture obtained by TMC shows the moment Mueller inappropriately grabbed her from behind. Mueller testifying that he doesn't know we're his hand was but that it was not on this Swiss re rent. Fuel or who says he filed suit to clear his name is seeking damages of three million dollars. Claiming he lost his job because of the allegations. Swift is countersuing for only one dollar. Her attorneys telling jurors they don't wanna bankruptcy Mueller they're just trying to send a message that you can say no if someone puts their hand on you. The superstars fans lined up for hours at the courthouse in Denver for one of the 32 open seats inside. Very firing a weapon like. Dana are not about a he's like that swift's mother this second witness called telling jurors they never went to police because they didn't want this event to define her life. But saying they did notify Mueller's employers because they didn't want this to happen to anyone else. And swift is expected to testify but it is unclear when she'll be called to the stand in Los Angeles Martha Gonzales channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.