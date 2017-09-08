Taylor Swift's mother: Former DJ 'sexually assaulted' my daughter

More
Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, testified Wednesday that she felt sick after her daughter told her that she'd been allegedly groped by former radio DJ David Mueller four years ago.
1:18 | 08/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Taylor Swift's mother: Former DJ 'sexually assaulted' my daughter
The former radio DG suing Taylor Swift back on the stand. David Mueller denying allegations that he groped the pop star in 2013 during a backstage photo op in Denver. Swift says this picture obtained by TMC shows the moment Mueller inappropriately grabbed her from behind. Mueller testifying that he doesn't know we're his hand was but that it was not on this Swiss re rent. Fuel or who says he filed suit to clear his name is seeking damages of three million dollars. Claiming he lost his job because of the allegations. Swift is countersuing for only one dollar. Her attorneys telling jurors they don't wanna bankruptcy Mueller they're just trying to send a message that you can say no if someone puts their hand on you. The superstars fans lined up for hours at the courthouse in Denver for one of the 32 open seats inside. Very firing a weapon like. Dana are not about a he's like that swift's mother this second witness called telling jurors they never went to police because they didn't want this event to define her life. But saying they did notify Mueller's employers because they didn't want this to happen to anyone else. And swift is expected to testify but it is unclear when she'll be called to the stand in Los Angeles Martha Gonzales channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49123643,"title":"Taylor Swift's mother: Former DJ 'sexually assaulted' my daughter","duration":"1:18","description":"Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, testified Wednesday that she felt sick after her daughter told her that she'd been allegedly groped by former radio DJ David Mueller four years ago.","url":"/Entertainment/video/taylor-swifts-mother-dj-sexually-assaulted-daughter-49123643","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.