-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish makes history on 'Saturday Night Live'
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish thanks her bullies for making her rich, forces George Stephanopoulos to dance
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish makes history as 1st black female comic to host 'SNL'
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish scores book deal, 2 movie roles and comedy tour
-
Now Playing: 'Girls Trip' stars had to do over many scenes because they were laughing
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish talks breaking into comedy industry, why Kevin Hart is her 'comedy angel'
-
Now Playing: Burlington Coat Drive tally hits 46,358 coats
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill's incredible vocal impersonations of the Joker and more
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams training for return to tennis post-baby, official says
-
Now Playing: Busy Philipps shares her favorite creative gifts for crafty children
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel's wife: 'I want to be the one to tell Billy what his dad did for him'
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel's wife opens up about son's health
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Meet the student whose raised $220K for St. Jude's Children's Hospital
-
Now Playing: 'French Elvis' Johnny Hallyday dies at 74
-
Now Playing: Ed Helms reveals one of his favorite 'Daily Show' memories, talks 'Father Figures' and more
-
Now Playing: John Oliver confronts Dustin Hoffman on allegations
-
Now Playing: 'Three Billboards' star Sam Rockwell on Oscar buzz: 'It's kind of overwhelming'
-
Now Playing: Kane Brown performs new hit single 'What Ifs'
-
Now Playing: Sam Rockwell sings 'La Di Da Di'