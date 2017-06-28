Transcript for 'Time' asks Trump to remove phony covers

jack doo doo and speaking of alternate fact, at least four we're told, at least four golf courses owned by the current white house resident were asked to take down time magazine covers that seem to feature him. Why did they want them taken down? Because they're not real. Okay. Now, the question is do you think he's aware? I'm supposed to phrase this very specifically. Do you think he is unaware that these false things are up? Is he being facetious? Like is he funny? I don't know. I don't know why you would ever hang them up. It's Bart of his pr thing. Like Steve Miller, a pr guy talking about Donald Trump and it was him. Oh. This is a similar idea. I'm going to just promote myself even if it's a lie. Let me show you because time has asked the golf courses to remove these cover shots but we

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.