Timelapse Shows the Making of Life-Sized LEGO Batmobile

The life-sized vehicle, inspired by Batman's Speedwagon featured in 'The LEGO Batman Movie,' took Chevrolet 1,833 hours to build and is composed of 344,187 bricks.
0:34 | 01/14/17

Transcript for Timelapse Shows the Making of Life-Sized LEGO Batmobile
