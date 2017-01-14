Now Playing: Sneak Peek at 'The Lego Batman Movie'

Now Playing: The 2016 Best Picture Nominees in LEGO

Now Playing: Timelapse Shows the Making of Life-Sized LEGO Batmobile

Now Playing: Real Housewife of NJ, Siggy Flicker Helps Two Singles Trying to Find Love in 2017

Now Playing: 'Quantico' Star Priyanka Chopra Suffered 'Minor Incident' on Set

Now Playing: Who Should Pay On a First Date?

Now Playing: What Topics Should You Stay Away From On a First Date?

Now Playing: Are Dating Checklists Helpful?

Now Playing: How Soon Should You Meet After Connecting Online?

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: BJ Novak 'Produces' 'GMA' From Control Room

Now Playing: Judge Denies Paula Patton's Request to Change Custody Agreement With Robin Thicke

Now Playing: Ben Affleck Says There Won’t Be a ‘Good Will Hunting’ Sequel

Now Playing: Why Politicians Want to Be Seen With Popular Musicians

Now Playing: See Jimi Hendrix's Guitar and More at Newseum's 'Louder Than Words' Exhibit

Now Playing: Woody Harrelson Enters the 'Star Wars' Universe

Now Playing: Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and More Surprise Stand-Up Audience

Now Playing: Bebe Rexha Performs Hit Song, 'In The Name Of Love'

Now Playing: BJ Novak 'Produces' George Stephanopoulos From Control Room

Now Playing: Bebe Rexha Performs 'I Got You' Live on 'GMA'