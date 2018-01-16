Transcript for Timothee Chalamet pledges to donate salary from Woody Allen film

Another factor is distancing himself from filmmaker Woody Allen attended C ish Allen that says he will. Donate the money he made from working on the upcoming film a rainy day in New York to charities that fight sexual harassment and abuse. Last week the film's costar Rebecca Hall said she was donating her southward from the movie to charity. Allen has denied allegations that he molested his adopted daughter in 1992. When he was never charged for other actors have also recently voiced the air regrets at having worked with him.

