Transcript for Tony-nominated director sings song from 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Makes you saying when you think about here d.s using in the show. I think it's yet. Tony o'clock I'm just looking well you know. A little something I'm here I do. That's OK and did you wanna do the whole score Renton now. Thing though. Little on the spot here when I'm trying did okay we should go out being on the spot. Also when you fire remember it well I'm I'm really trying to imagine something that actually can actually. Do saying that. Micah. I to I think you're I think an experienced X thankful that her. You are not alone. You are not alone. You were not alone. You were novel. In. I loved it the last thing that I really think that their engines us right the greatest burdens. They do you know they wrecked the rest of the stuff prerequisite the resident might regret that I am thrilled that you hear. I'm rooting for you on Thanksgiving night like nobody can believe so thank you very marriage acts group and you say I did that. We did it. By everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.