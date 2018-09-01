Tonya Harding on Allison Janney's portrayal of her mother in 'I, Tonya'

More
'The fact that she loved it so much was a great compliment to me but I also felt really sad for her having that upbringing,' Janney said of Harding's response.
3:00 | 01/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tonya Harding on Allison Janney's portrayal of her mother in 'I, Tonya'
Allison Janney is betrayal if your mother. Stress fabulous. Her and Margo. Died yet. I mean. This team correctly. Angle it. In my way. And that they should Alison and they showed pictures. My mother talking and one. Day we know that's my mother she's got peppered. It was set up and handing the likeness. No way she retreated and was like. And and I would sit there and got the funny ha ha ha and then it might go. To that. And it goes to the crash. His dislike. Moon. It. And yet when we sat down with her I asked her specifically about what it was like watching you Gianni. Planes on each team which. Burst into this thinks she's on. And that's pretty incredible urea playing her mother. Yeah that's I was among the most afraid of what she was gonna think of that I was terrified. More it was interpreted playing a real life figure especially when that I. I really only had a little bit of information about it and and didn't get to talk to her and. So I was nervous and the fact that she she loved it's how much is that. The great compliment to me that I also felt really. I'm for her I think plane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52226469,"title":"Tonya Harding on Allison Janney's portrayal of her mother in 'I, Tonya'","duration":"3:00","description":"'The fact that she loved it so much was a great compliment to me but I also felt really sad for her having that upbringing,' Janney said of Harding's response.","url":"/Entertainment/video/tonya-harding-allison-janneys-portrayal-mother-tonya-52226469","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.