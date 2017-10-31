Tracey Ullman on 'The Simpsons' and the best thing she ever did on TV

More
Ullman appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about her HBO series "Tracey Ullman's Show."
21:56 | 10/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tracey Ullman on 'The Simpsons' and the best thing she ever did on TV

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50838907,"title":"Tracey Ullman on 'The Simpsons' and the best thing she ever did on TV","duration":"21:56","description":"Ullman appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to talk about her HBO series \"Tracey Ullman's Show.\" ","url":"/Entertainment/video/tracey-ullman-changing-characters-birth-simpsons-best-thing-50838907","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.