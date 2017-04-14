Transgender reality show contestant responds to being outed More Zeke Smith, who has competed on back-to-back seasons of the reality series, was outed by fellow contestant Jeff Varner during an emotional tribal council on "Survivor: Game Changers." Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Transgender reality show contestant responds to being outed This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Transgender reality show contestant responds to being outed

Now Playing: How a bunny, baskets and eggs got connected with Easter

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Adam Sandler shares some throwback photos

Now Playing: 'Live From the Couch': Indie-pop band AJR talks upcoming album and tour

Now Playing: 'Live From the Couch': AJR performs hit song 'Weak'

Now Playing: George Lucas, Billie Lourd pay tribute to Carrie Fisher at 'Star Wars' Celebration

Now Playing: Chance the Rapper to throw a 'Chance the Birthday' party for fans

Now Playing: The 4th trimester: Expert tips for looking great after giving birth

Now Playing: 'Scandal' cast reflects on reaching the show's 100th episode

Now Playing: Adam Sandler dishes on 'Sandy Wexler'

Now Playing: Adam Sandler's touching remarks on the passing of comedian Charlie Murphy

Now Playing: Charlie Murphy dies after battle with leukemia

Now Playing: Extended interview with the 'Scandal' cast as show hits 100th episode

Now Playing: Kids and choirs join 'GMA' for 'Beauty and the Beast' sing-along

Now Playing: Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: United CEO says he feels 'shame' over passenger incident

Now Playing: DNCE treats fans to a pop-up concert

Now Playing: 'Scandal' star recalls being 'horribly pranked' by Shonda Rhimes

Now Playing: Mandy Patinkin sings heartfelt rendition of 'Children and Art'

Now Playing: Mandy Patinkin believes latest season of 'Homeland' paralleled real life Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46794426,"title":"Transgender reality show contestant responds to being outed","duration":"0:53","description":"Zeke Smith, who has competed on back-to-back seasons of the reality series, was outed by fellow contestant Jeff Varner during an emotional tribal council on \"Survivor: Game Changers.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/transgender-reality-show-contestant-responds-outed-46794426","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}