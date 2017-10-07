Transcript for 'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dead at 39

Young actor best known for his role in the gauge bill series true blood he has died at the age of 39 Nelson Alice. Played short order cook Lafayette Reynolds on the popular show the Hollywood reporter says he died. Some complications of heart failure he was a graduate of the Juilliard School. He also had roles in the TV show elementary and the movies the Butler and to get on up his cast mates in the health. Octavia Spencer mourned his death on Amsterdam saying her heart breaks for his family his kids.

