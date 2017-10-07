'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dead at 39

More
The actor portrayed Lafayette Reynolds on the HBO series.
0:30 | 07/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dead at 39
Young actor best known for his role in the gauge bill series true blood he has died at the age of 39 Nelson Alice. Played short order cook Lafayette Reynolds on the popular show the Hollywood reporter says he died. Some complications of heart failure he was a graduate of the Juilliard School. He also had roles in the TV show elementary and the movies the Butler and to get on up his cast mates in the health. Octavia Spencer mourned his death on Amsterdam saying her heart breaks for his family his kids.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48544035,"title":"'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dead at 39","duration":"0:30","description":"The actor portrayed Lafayette Reynolds on the HBO series.","url":"/Entertainment/video/true-blood-star-nelsan-ellis-dead-39-48544035","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.