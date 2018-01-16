Transcript for Trump mocked for golfing in lieu of volunteering on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Today of course is Martin Luther King Day on which we honor the life and legacy of Doctor King. Family suggests that the best way to honor his memory is to spend today in service to your community in the past. Presidents Obama and bush did volunteer work. On this day to honor Doctor King president trump today. Play golf to honor him. I do you feel joking but I'm not. Made his 95 visit since becoming president to one of the golf courses he owns the trump international golf club in Palm Beach just as Doctor King would have wanted. Which is especially glaring considering fact people have been calling proper racist. All weekend at a mile Thursday yet you probably know the president. Reportedly questioned why we want people from Haiti and Africa or other quote ass hole countries coming to United States. And a first the White House didn't deny that he said that because they figured trump supporters would be fine with the but then it started up big storm of anger and outrage. And so trump took to Twitter to try to reel it in and he wrote never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is obviously a very poor troubled country. Never said take them out made up by dams I have a wonderful relationship with the agents probably should record future meetings unfortunately. No trust yes their pleas record all future meeting. There who are here. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.