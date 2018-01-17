Transcript for Trump's 'excellent' health report mined for laughs on late-night TV

And excited that today was the live results show for his annual check up. His doctor. This is a very unusual trumps doctor spoke to members the press for about an hour today sharing the results of his first physical since taking office. The doctor said the examination when exceptionally well. Which means he's able to get him to stop eating fried chicken long enough to think of doctor Ronnie Jackson is the White House doctor he said he has no concerns about the president's cognitive ability which is that it makes one of us. Despite the fact that he is borderline obese trump is an excellent health. How could he be in excellent health related. He sneezes gravy comes out of the to figure out Donald Trump is not an excellent health is to look at him. Donald Trump clocked in according to doctor at six foot three. And 239. Pounds even though his driver's license in New York says he's six foot two I guess it's getting taller as he ages and very. If you missed this this is the official assessment of the president's health live this afternoon from the White House. Well over one. I've had some time so look over the results of president trumps physical and I have some news that may explain his behavior as of late. I can now confirm that president Trump's hair has taken over his brain. Our tests have discovered that the chemical used in his preferred shade of just for men which is. First marshmallow. As combined with the high levels of French bio oil and his blood creates. A pair parents or parent site. The harassed site has already established deep roots in the parts of the brain that control anger. Attention span. And the urge to say reprehensible. Racist things. Jim is here Santee and it does appear to be sent yes but what does here want we don't know and and all we can really. Okay. Okay. Thanks press conference in Sean Spicer left reeling.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.