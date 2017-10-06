Uzo Aduba explains how she almost quit acting

More
"Orange is the New Black" writers and cast speak on the plot and character changes of season 5.
0:47 | 06/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uzo Aduba explains how she almost quit acting
You could acting of the day that you've got a game. Yeah. I. There. Are. In. My mind. And. I. Look. Out and yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47952755,"title":"Uzo Aduba explains how she almost quit acting","duration":"0:47","description":"\"Orange is the New Black\" writers and cast speak on the plot and character changes of season 5.","url":"/Entertainment/video/uzo-aduba-explains-quit-acting-47952755","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.