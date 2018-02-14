Transcript for Valentine's Day: 7 romantic movies to get you through the day

Hi everybody I'm Peter Travers of popcorn and I'm here to talk about Valentine's Day and the movies that we should actually watch I'm gonna watch him with the it. And. Putting us in a romantic mood if you going out of the theater now do not see fifty shades freed because I don't see that it's very Ballantine need to watch some woman get tortured but from god. We have enough of that in the world. If you want to see something romantic try to shape of water which is the favorite movie to win the Oscar this year. And it's very romantic even though it's a woman falling in love with a monster but a monster with a good heart. But when I think of movies that I watched on Valentine's Day that put me in a good mood I always think of love actually. There's something about that movie which held about six or seven different stories. Couples coming together. Than pardoning and then feeling a little bittersweet about it there's not a happy ending for everybody but there's enough. And I'd love that movie and I also love a movie called 500 days of summer. With silly gesture now Joseph Gordon-Levitt which again is it happy but it's about feeling something for somebody when it doesn't work out. And yet it makes you think hearing about it. I also. Want to recommend a movie you've never heard about it's called begin again it was made about four years ago. Stars Keira Knightley and mark ruffle he's a singer he's a music producer. And it breaks your heart you can thank me later because that always gets. And there's another 12 there's a movie called the way we war which is made in the seventies with Barbara Streisand and Robert Redford where I think. None of them have ever been as delicate as they Warren with the Thea humble CK. Maybe it's just me who likes the idea of a love story where sometimes the road is bumpy because I can believe in. More than I can believe in the Hollywood version of jet years and nothing. He won a really we. The notebook is always the movie that gets people I would usually wouldn't like that. But in this case Ryan Gosling and Rachel make Adams who would together the time they made it. Broke my heart it all the best way it's. And then there's the classics. And I can end with. If you're out there and have never seen passable on you've never seen Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid were falling while. And have a song called as time goes by. And looking at each other with such love him that I can see you in a hundred times and listen to them say here's what can you. So here's looking at all of you have in the greatest romantic time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.