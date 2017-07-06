Transcript for Warriors fans gear up for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

It the Monica at the a year ABC news. I arts sports and you might already have a plea that your own like minorities not visit the kind of place where hearts are broken. Where teens pictured on and friendships I made. Let's go inside and talk about what this made it that for Bay Area sports fans come on in here we gotta love ever rowdy crowding airport that game three of the NBA finals. Now they're facing off for the third time again. Okay. Preview 200. We have one of the Saunders here being Iranian gonna talk delivered about why didn't that the special place them. Well prepared sports fan who don't think there's much praying and you know that Connecticut thing on your bar you know the blazers don't mind yeah. Some of god has blocked in the game you would think if they wouldn't it start looking at the idea sort. Don't reopen the park 2009 and invited supporting outer bands. Exploded about twenty by the events a couple of days or face the good of the TV with a good back. It's slowly it's bigger build thousands when its I'm going to go. When the playoffs. And hundreds and hundreds of them because it's coming out and actually have to they want we let isn't it tonight when there. World Series opening to the bar not a debate that 2010 with the death of the 1000 well without the Regina. With Israel if it's a great it's. Good for us in the. Look at about why people here that he can find any of the bar I think. I consider it feels that the holy these votes WB that the great California here. Now all the games that. Team and believe when he gets a good. That's unbelievable and plan and a facility and. And our cats cavs fans look in the air oriented strictly only bares quite. Deadly never journalist that's but they better be ready to get some local law. Thank you very much for being Houston that they could so much. And we have a decked out band here you can tell. Please tell me your name on the player deck down warriors here today. My name's James loop of a third on a double again and I really celebrity and lieutenant Michael warriors. Why aren't the war is the best team in the NBA. I mean leave the answers JaVale McGee. Lives you know get into it. We used to have at point guard. They've been vocal and now instead of back we have this guy name. Step Perry. Festival and I'm you know it's pretty good basketball I think I think averted they want to fly and we don't understand him Kevin Durant reminder aid. Played club then hydrated on the list goes on but watching them together. RI there we go I don't like. Balance out hardwood and offensive name that embrace this kind of like they entertainment do you what do you together. Getting stuff done. While doing it against teamwork and that is unparalleled. What do you think you win MVP this year's. And given you a final that it could. I know that BP. I mean. Most of them. That period. Kevin Durant right now should be warriors win. I want to give credit to LeBron James. LeBron James are pretty good that. Good Paul Ebert thank you see evidence. Thank you very much time glory then. Did it go or heirs to the day we all night. I had done it by not here I don't know what game soon. Or ABC news money got the permanent. Leave you guys with a shot of this very very spirited crowd behind me. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.