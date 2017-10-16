Transcript for The Weinstein Company explores possible sale to Colony Capital

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is former company may be up for sale. Right now the Weinstein Co. is in negotiations with the investment firm Colony Capital a potential sale could include all or a portion of the movie studio. Co-founder Harvey Weinstein was fired from the company that bears his name. Last week after allegations of sexual harassment and assault some of his accusers include actresses Angelina Jolie Gwyneth Paltrow. And rose make out one.

