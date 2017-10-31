Transcript for Wendy Williams faints on live TV after overheating

We are following breaking news. Guarding a health scare with talk show host Wendy Williams. She fainted live on air during her Halloween show but was able to return Eyewitness News entertain reporter sandy Kenyon joins us live from the newsroom sandy. Surely knew it was a scary moment for Wendi Williams doing her Halloween show today she was alive when the incident occurred 48 minutes into a program. While Williams was in full costume as the statue of liberty. It's her ass. Producers cut to black and then to a commercial with the NY happy new York city fire. Fire department. Called to the studio when the show return Williams was back to offer an explanation. Eight stunts I'm overheated it might cost him I did pass out but you know what I'm the champ and now. Minutes ago Wendy Williams show released this statement saying ms. Williams fainted on air this morning she is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep. She's been examined by medical professionals. And is well she is okay and she plans to be on the air. Come on out.

