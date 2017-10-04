'Whale Cams' attached to humpbacks to track feeding habits in Antarctica

Researchers have attached 'whale cams' to some of the marine mammals off Antarctica to track their underwater-feeding habits over summer months and better understand impacts of climate change.
1:01 | 04/10/17

Transcript for 'Whale Cams' attached to humpbacks to track feeding habits in Antarctica

