Whoopi Goldberg addresses altered image of her

More
Whoopi Goldberg addresses a photo posted on social media that changed the words featured on her T-shirt at the Women's March in January. "I would never wear this shirt," she said.
1:09 | 04/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg addresses altered image of her
Speaking of smoke and mirrors and lives I need to clear up a lot that was post online this morning. A photo of me at the woman's march has been Photoshop to show me wearing an offensive. Shirt against you know who'll let even. Even though I don't care for this man. I would never Wear the shirt that's bad so here's the actual footage of what I was actually wearing that day and I all went too much is all over the place yeah yeah. That's me and that check. And a shirt that I'm being accused of wearing and there are some out there and you know people put me in all concepts I'm just gonna say this. You know. If you feel like that if you feel like bit sentiments on that's our. Well a pair and you went errant but don't let I. And he got. Why not just. I'll tell you how watched the every day. The Catholic country. Despises me happy hunting looks good but you know what I stand up you see my face don't put stuff want it that I haven't done don't know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46866133,"title":"Whoopi Goldberg addresses altered image of her","duration":"1:09","description":"Whoopi Goldberg addresses a photo posted on social media that changed the words featured on her T-shirt at the Women's March in January. \"I would never wear this shirt,\" she said.","url":"/Entertainment/video/whoopi-goldberg-addresses-altered-image-46866133","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.