'The Walking Dead' resumes production after stuntman's death

"The Walking Dead" has resumed production days after a tragic on-set accident, a spokeswoman for AMC, the network on which the series airs, confirmed Monday.

According to an incident report, which was obtained by ABC News, last Wednesday, 33-year-old stuntman John Bernecker fell head first from a balcony after a stunt-fall went awry.

The Coweta County Coroner's Office in Georgia confirmed to ABC News at the time that the cause of death was accidental blunt-force trauma.

"Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker," showrunner Scott M. Gimple, who is also the executive producer, said in a statement. "We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love, and prayers to John's family and friends."

Production on the series halted immediately after the accident.

According to Bernecker's IMDB profile, he was also a fight choreographer and had worked on films including "The Hunger Games" and the upcoming Marvel movie, "Black Panther." The eighth season of the AMC series of "The Walking Dead" is set to premiere this fall.

"John's work on 'The Walking Dead' and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations," Gimple said.

Katie Kindelan contributed to this report.