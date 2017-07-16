'Walking Dead' showrunner speaks out after stuntman's death

The showrunner for "The Walking Dead" is speaking out after a stuntman's tragic death on set.

John Bernecker died Wednesday evening after he suffered an injury on the set of the hit AMC series, the Coweta County Coroner's Office in Georgia confirmed to ABC News. The cause of death was accidental blunt-force trauma, the coroner said.

"Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker," showrunner Scott M. Gimple, who is also the executive producer, said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

"John's work on 'The Walking Dead' and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations," the statement continued. "We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love, and prayers to John's family and friends."

Bernecker, 33, also a fight choreographer, has worked on projects including "The Hunger Games" and Marvel's upcoming movie, "Black Panther," according to his IMDb page.

Katie Kindelan contributed to this report.