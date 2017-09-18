The 11 sisters of Siervas are a rock band like 'nun' other

There's an unusual band waiting to see if they're among those selected when the Latin Grammy nominations are announced Wednesday.

Known as "Siervas", a group of 11 nuns formed a band in a Peruvian convent three years ago.

They now travel far and wide to perform songs in traditional black-and-white habits to the ringing of electric guitar and a rock 'n' roll beat.

Their songs of love and faith in Spanish have earned over a million YouTube views and led to the release of two CDs.

The religious sisters come from eight countries and are in their 20s to 40s. They say they grew up on rock 'n' roll music and hope their songs reach younger generations of faithful.