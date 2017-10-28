After 15 years, probe into slaying of Run-DMC star goes cold

Fifteen years have passed since someone murdered Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay. But the killer has never been found.

The artist, whose given name was Jason Mizell, was inside his Queens recording studio on Oct. 30, 2002, when police say two armed men were buzzed in. One shot Jam Master Jay in the head before they disappeared.

New York City police detectives say the case is still open, though they acknowledge the trail has gone cold.

Jam Master Jay was best known in the 1980s as the DJ for Run-DMC legends Joe "Run" Simmons and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels as they rapped on hits including "King of Rock" and "It's Tricky."