Actor Diane Guerrero meets immigrant taking refuge in church

DENVER — Apr 27, 2017, 10:33 PM ET
Diane Guerrero, Ana Sauzameda, Jeanette VizguerraThe Associated Press
Actress Diane Guerrero, center, of the series "Orange Is The New Black," hugs Ana Sauzameda, the wife of Arturo Hernandez Garcia, who was detained a day earlier by ICE agents, as church sanctuary recipient and resident Jeanette Vizguerra, looks on at right, inside the First Unitarian Church in Denver, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Guerrero was 14 when her parents and older brother were deported from the U.S. to her native Columbia, and Vizguerra has been living with her children in the church basement since February 2017. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

Actor Diane Guerrero has met with a woman who is seeking refuge from deportation in the basement of a Denver church.

Guerrero, who stars in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, met with Jeanette Vizguerra on Thursday and told the woman and her daughters not to make the same mistake she did as a child by remaining silent.

Guerrero was 14 when her parents and her older brother were deported to their native Colombia. She decided to stay behind and live with friends.

Guerrero was in Denver for a gathering of immigrant rights activists.

Vizquerra has been living in the basement of the First Unitarian Church since February out of fear of being deported. She was recently named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of the year.