Actors Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder expecting 1st baby

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their first child.

The actors announced Reed's pregnancy in Instagram posts on Thursday that showed Somerhalder kissing his wife's belly.

Reed, who starred in the "Twilight" film series, wrote that her love for her unborn baby was the strongest feeling she had ever felt. Somerhalder, who stars on the television series "The Vampire Diaries," wrote that he had never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful.

The posts did not reveal the sex of the child or Reed's due date.

Reed and Somerhalder married in 2015.