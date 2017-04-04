AP source: Cowboys' Romo retiring, replacing Simms at CBS

DALLAS — Apr 4, 2017, 12:15 PM ET
Tony RomoThe Associated Press
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo takes to reporters at the end of practice in Oxnard, Calif. A person with knowledge of the decision says Romo is retiring rather than trying to chase a Super Bowl with another team after losing his starting job with the Dallas Cowboys. The all-time passing leader for the storied franchise is headed to the broadcast booth after considering those offers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, April 4, 2017, because Romo's decision hasn't been announced. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)

A person with knowledge of the decision says Tony Romo is replacing analyst Phil Simms on the top NFL broadcasting team for CBS after choosing retirement over playing for a team other than the Dallas Cowboys.

Romo, who will be paired with Jim Nantz, considered multiple network offers along with whether he wanted to pursue a Super Bowl elsewhere after losing the starting job in Dallas last season, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Romo hasn't discussed his plans publicly. A CBS spokeswoman did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The departure of the all-time passing leader from the storied franchise has been expected since November, when Romo conceded the job to rookie Dak Prescott after missing 10 weeks with a back injury.

The Cowboys were in the middle of a franchise-record 11-game winning streak when Romo returned from the injury.