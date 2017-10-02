AP Top Entertainment News at 5:10 a.m. EDT

Wyclef Jean enjoys 'global gumbo' in 'Carnival III' release Japan auteur Kawase exploring how film ties past and future Nobel literature prize to be announced Thursday The Latest: 2 on-duty officers wounded in concert shooting Director turns to virtual reality to tastefully show tragedy 'It' edges out Tom Cruise's 'American Made' to take No. 1 'The Great Buddha ' grabs 10 Golden Horse nominations Children's tale by Patriots player featured at reading event Lil Wayne won't go through security check, skips concert Marilyn Manson, hurt onstage in NY, cancels Oct. tour shows