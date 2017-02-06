AP Top Entertainment News at 9:01 P.m. EST

Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows because of illness Rapper The Game sentenced for punching Los Angeles policeman Fox draws audience of 111.3M for Super Bowl, down slightly Bette Midler, Glenn Close lead Broadway's spring offerings Kremlin protests Fox News host's 'killer' comment on Putin Lady Gaga follows up Super Bowl show with tour announcement Box office top 20: Shyamalan's 'Split' stays no. 1 again AP Exclusive: Unusual Magritte could hit $17.5M at auction Lady A would like Taylor Swift to write a song for them, too Corruption tour shines unflattering light on graft in Mexico