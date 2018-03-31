AP Top Entertainment News at 1:22 a.m. EDT

K-Pop time: S. Koreans fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts Actress Stacey Dash withdraws from California House race Loss, love for Macdonald, Cumberbatch in 'The Child in Time' Arnold Schwarzenegger is stable after heart surgery Teigen talks Beyonce's bite, 'Roseanne' and her social media Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony Colin Trevorrow will be back to direct "Jurassic World 3" 'Resistance,' 'The Pilot's Wife' author Anita Shreve dies Taraji P. Henson finally gets her 'Fatal Attraction' role Irish pubs open on Good Friday for 1st time in 90 years