AP Top Entertainment News at 1:52 a.m. EST

Host Alec Baldwin, 'SNL' cast skewer Trump White House 'Hidden Figures,' Henson among top NAACP Image Award winners Alexander Wang goes back to black, Siriano does desert UMG pre-Grammy showcase features Katy Perry, Motown doc Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics 'Band of Brothers' veteran Edward Tipper dies in Colorado Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We Were Soldiers' Tucci's "Final Portrait" depicts Giacometti's struggles Tucci urges support for the arts at Berlin Film Festival Films by Gomis, Tucci delight viewers at Berlin Film Fest