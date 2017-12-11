Apple orchestrates deal for song-recognition app Shazam

Apple has bought Shazam, the maker of a song-recognition app that Apple's digital assistant Siri has already been using to help people identify the music playing on their iPhones.

The companies didn't disclose the price of the acquisition announced Monday. Technology news site Recode previously reported Apple is paying about $400 million for Shazam, citing three unidentified people familiar with the deal.

Apple issued a statement describing Shazam as "natural fit" with its services. The Cupertino, California, company declined to say whether Shazam's app will still be available after the deal closes.

Siri began drawing upon Shazam's technology to answer questions about songs as part of a 2014 update to the iPhone's operating system.

Since then, Apple has launched a music streaming service that has more than 27 million subscribers.